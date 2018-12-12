Brokerages Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Target Price at $104.00

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.54. 20,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,381. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $713,795.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 25.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 206,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

