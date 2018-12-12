Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Target Price at $44.63

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Hologic from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

In other Hologic news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,016 shares of company stock worth $3,511,830. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 97,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,802. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

