Brokerages Set Iteris Inc (ITI) PT at $9.25

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iteris from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $102,854.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $36,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,682 shares of company stock valued at $913,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 897,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 4,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,487. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 0.20. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

