Brokerages Set Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) PT at $20.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

NGVC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 113,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,370. The firm has a market cap of $398.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.50.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.52 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 10,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 2,484 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $168,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

