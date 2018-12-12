Brokerages Set SSP Group PLC (SSPG) Target Price at $690.56

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 690.56 ($9.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPG. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

SSPG traded up GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 648.40 ($8.47). 1,101,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.60 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 693 ($9.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Kate Swann acquired 245,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,587,105.72 ($2,073,834.73).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

