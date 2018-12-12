Brokerages Set Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) PT at $125.00

Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Standex Int’l stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. Standex Int’l has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $943.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,837,000 after acquiring an additional 170,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

