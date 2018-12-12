Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cooper Companies Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Friday, December 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $651.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 5.52%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Shares of COO stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $216.47 and a twelve month high of $283.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 738,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 511,518 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $616,595,000 after buying an additional 502,783 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 228.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 622,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,627,000 after buying an additional 433,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 734.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after buying an additional 156,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 875.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after buying an additional 130,043 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director A Thomas Bender sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $1,925,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,691 shares of company stock worth $5,527,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

