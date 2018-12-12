Brokers Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

DAL stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,907,000 after acquiring an additional 499,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

