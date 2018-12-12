Brokers Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.16.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $247.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $322.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

