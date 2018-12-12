Brokers Set Expectations for InterDigital, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of IDCC opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. InterDigital had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

