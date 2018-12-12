Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Position Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $27,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

