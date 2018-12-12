Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $39,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $199,607,500. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $175.57 and a 52 week high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens set a $227.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.75.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

