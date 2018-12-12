Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,563 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,145,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $15.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

