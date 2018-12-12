Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $903,000 in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) Stock

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

