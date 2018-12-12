BRP (DOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.16

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.16 and last traded at C$38.18, with a volume of 131852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.54.

DOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$71.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on BRP from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BRP from C$76.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.14.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 3.63710903607648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other news, insider Tracy Jerry Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BRP (DOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.16” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/brp-doo-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-37-16.html.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.