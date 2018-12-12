Bunge (BG) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

BG opened at $58.47 on Monday. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $9,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Soren Schroder bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,665.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 333,200 shares of company stock worth $20,357,881 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

