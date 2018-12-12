Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 116,416 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WARNING: “Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 116,416 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/burgundy-asset-management-ltd-purchases-shares-of-116416-msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.