C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) versus Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) Financial Analysis

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sino-Global Shipping America does not pay a dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Sino-Global Shipping America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2 7 8 0 2.35 Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 1 0 3.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $96.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. Sino-Global Shipping America has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.63%. Given Sino-Global Shipping America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sino-Global Shipping America is more favorable than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Sino-Global Shipping America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.83% 41.22% 14.13% Sino-Global Shipping America -6.10% -7.98% -6.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Sino-Global Shipping America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $14.87 billion 0.81 $504.89 million $3.48 25.31 Sino-Global Shipping America $23.07 million 0.52 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 73,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services outside of North America. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

