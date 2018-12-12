Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,694,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,346,000 after acquiring an additional 548,424 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 241.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 754,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 533,255 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 986,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,689,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,584.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $252,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,572,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $532.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

