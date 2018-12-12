Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$26.08 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$21.12 and a 12-month high of C$28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get CAE alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Leontidis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.53 per share, with a total value of C$265,300.00.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cae Inc (CAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/cae-inc-cae-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-on-december-31st.html.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.