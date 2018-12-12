Cairn Energy (CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective cut by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 261.61 ($3.42).

LON CNE opened at GBX 155.50 ($2.03) on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

