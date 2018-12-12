Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/calamos-global-dynamic-income-fund-chw-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.