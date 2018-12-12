CalAmp (CAMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CalAmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.36 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,586.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,189,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 361,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

