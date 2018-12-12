CalAmp (CAMP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

CAMP traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 596,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,418. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $436,140 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 361,001 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.