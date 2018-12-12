Canaccord Genuity Lowers Berkeley Group (BKG) Price Target to GBX 3,870

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 3,870 ($50.57) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

BKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,729 ($48.73) to GBX 3,873 ($50.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,579 ($46.77) to GBX 3,433 ($44.86) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,014 ($52.45) to GBX 4,095 ($53.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,813.18 ($49.83).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,295 ($43.06) on Monday. Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported GBX 246 ($3.21) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Vernon bought 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,263 ($42.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.67 ($25,965.86). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,463 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($46.87), for a total transaction of £195,957.81 ($256,053.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

