Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 15,881 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,961,000 after purchasing an additional 753,871 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,754,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,289 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,272,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,450 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,140,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,042,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

