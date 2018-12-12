Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $282.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $5,568,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,352.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $219,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,600 shares of company stock worth $9,306,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-buys-new-stake-in-dave-busters-entertainment-inc-play.html.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.