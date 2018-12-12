Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 99,800 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Versum Materials worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Versum Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Versum Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Versum Materials by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Versum Materials by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Versum Materials by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $84,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $815,585 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSM shares. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on shares of Versum Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

NYSE:VSM opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Versum Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Versum Materials Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

