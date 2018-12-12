Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 954,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,966,000 after purchasing an additional 528,089 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

