Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.07.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

WARNING: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/canadian-national-railway-cni-shares-sold-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.