Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Rating Reiterated by GMP Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at GMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $25.99 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $148,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

