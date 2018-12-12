CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX) Insider Didar (Ted) Singh Doman Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) insider Didar (Ted) Singh Doman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00.

Shares of CWX stock opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.40.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

