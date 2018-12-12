Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $419.54 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 759,742 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 5.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 6.58% of Berry Global Group worth $419,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

