Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Invests $103.69 Million in Allergan plc (AGN)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 544,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,690,000. Allergan makes up 1.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Allergan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 1,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Allergan by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Allergan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,427,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,955,000 after buying an additional 60,239 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Allergan by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

AGN opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

