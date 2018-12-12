Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $350,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 104,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.41 per share, with a total value of $212,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/capital-bank-trust-co-acquires-new-stake-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.