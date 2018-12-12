Capital Guardian Trust Co. Has $4.94 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 897,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,957,000 after purchasing an additional 434,067 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,472,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,770,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 455.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 394,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 86.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,877,000 after purchasing an additional 250,397 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/capital-guardian-trust-co-has-4-94-million-stake-in-digital-rlty-tr-sh-dlr.html.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.