Capital Guardian Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

