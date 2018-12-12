Capital Guardian Trust Co. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 97,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 64,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

