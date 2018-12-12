Capital International Investors Has $335.62 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $335,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,980,000 after purchasing an additional 568,900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $229,937,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $69,452,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.72.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $472.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

