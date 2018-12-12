Capital International Investors Purchases New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,185,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 211.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 401.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 253,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 723,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $291,306.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $99,993.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,166 shares of company stock valued at $644,700 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

