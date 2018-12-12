Capital International Investors Takes Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,818,935 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $104.00 target price on First Republic Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

