Capital International Sarl Has $1.13 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,472,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,770,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,283,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 897,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,957,000 after acquiring an additional 434,067 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

