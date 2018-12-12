Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,205,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $417,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.7% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 17,872,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,486,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,865 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $249,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $33,886,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $137.77 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.91 per share, for a total transaction of $391,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,472,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,439,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 357,000 shares of company stock worth $49,370,717. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,205,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/capital-research-global-investors-acquires-1205000-shares-of-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff.html.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.