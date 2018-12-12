Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 2,857,657 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 977.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857,657 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Workday were worth $459,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $62,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,701,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,261,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $21,033,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $16,484,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $19,055,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday Inc has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 309,667 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $50,011,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $608,976.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,025,518 shares of company stock worth $155,371,298. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday to $169.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Workday to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

