Capital Research Global Investors Invests $638.89 Million in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,645,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,894,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.06% of Atlassian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.43, a P/E/G ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 2.75. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

