Capital Research Global Investors Sells 115,614 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,614 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $552,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,953,000 after purchasing an additional 932,905 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,856,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 748,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,044,000.

NYSE:MOH opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Woys acquired 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.79 per share, with a total value of $3,719,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $28,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,172,076. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

