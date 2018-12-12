Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Capital Senior Living were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 41,193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSU opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.18 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $11.00 target price on Capital Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

