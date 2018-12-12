Capital World Investors Purchases 280,000 Shares of Kellogg (K)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,739,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.81% of Kellogg worth $681,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

K opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $16,041,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven A. Cahillane purchased 17,825 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.63 per share, with a total value of $1,098,554.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,530,950 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

