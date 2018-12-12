Capital World Investors Sells 3,629,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,139,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,629,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.80% of Las Vegas Sands worth $838,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 322,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 135.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 195,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

LVS stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

