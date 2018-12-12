Capital World Investors Sells 7,631,325 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,631,325 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.94% of Verisign worth $568,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,633,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,366,000 after buying an additional 172,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,893,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Verisign during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisign by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Verisign by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,027,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $497,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

